Uttarakhand’s Dhanaulti Sees Huge Traffic Snarls As Tourists Rush to Hills Amid Blazing Heatwave in Plains

As temperatures continue to soar due to the ongoing heatwave in India, the weekend rush by tourists to escape to the hilltops turned disappointing for many on Sunday due to long traffic snarl in Uttarakhand’s Dhanaulti.

According to ANI, a long queue of cars stranded in a traffic jam was seen on the road in Dhanaulti.

Uttarakhand | Traffic snarls seen in Dhanaulti due to a huge turnout of tourists amid soaring temperatures. pic.twitter.com/wmFCYQ0mDO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, traffic was also seen to be affected due to a landslide between Birhi and Kodia on Badrinath National Highway, according to reports.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand regularly see a tourist influx from Delhi as people rush to the hilltops in a bid to escape from the scorching summer heat. This year, northern India is reeling from heatwave conditions. Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD in its latest bulletin said heatwave conditions were likely to abate from over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, southern Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and eastern Rajasthan regions from Monday.

“Heat wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter,” tweeted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between May 2 and May 4.

