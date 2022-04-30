Uttarakhand’s Forests in the Line of Fire, Rising Temperatures, Vacancies Up the Heat Further

Amid soaring temperatures, the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is seeing a rise in forest fires, with 155 being reported on Friday alone, including seven in protected wildlife sanctuaries and parks.

Facing a staff shortage, the forest department says it is doing its best to handle the smoldering jungles.

Unlike 2020 and 2021, where a few incidents were reported, this year has seen a massive spike, with the fires reaching closer to human settlements.

Since February, two, including a forest staff, have been killed in a forest fire and six have suffered burns. A few classrooms of two government schools have also been gutted.

RESERVED FORESTS MOST HIT

From February 15 till April 29, a total of 1,713 fires have gutted 2,785 hectares of forests, according to official data. Not a single district has been spared, with the districts of Almora, Uttarakashi, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar being the worst-hit.

At least 71% of Uttarakhand is a forest area, with a majority under ‘reserved or protected’ category and the rest under the ‘van panchayat’. Reserved forests are manned by the forest department, whereas ‘van panchayat’ is administered by a society of locals. At least 1,190 incidents were recorded in the reserved forests and another 571 in the ‘van panchayat’ areas.

ALSO READ | Forest Fire Serious Problem in Hilly Areas of Uttarakhand Says Supreme Court

Nishant Verma, chief conservator (forest fire), told News18: “The fires are mainly reported in pine forests, which are highly inflammable. Human intervention could be responsible as locals enter reserved forests for firewood and fodder for animals.”

LOCALS, TOURISTS SUFFER

The thick layer of smog is leaving locals with teary eyes and breathing difficulty.

Lakshman Singh, 63, from Lamgara in Almora, said he has had breathing issues for the past few years and the smog was giving him nightmares. Besides, the smog is also leaving tourists to places like Nainital with a blurred vision.

Locals, meanwhile, are hoping for showers to douse the fire. On Friday evening, the Rudraprayag hills received light rain. Meanwhile, the forest department is also considering alternative ways.

“The idea of pressing helicopters into service to douse raging jungles has been suggested. We are yet to take a final call on it,” the chief conservator said.

VACANCIES REMAIN

While hearing a public interest litigation in 2018, the Nainital High Court directed the forest department to fill the vacancies of forest guards within six months.

ALSO READ | IAF Battles Forest Blazes in Uttarakhand, 75 New Fires Reported

The court had also suggested to provide helicopter and other aerial equipment to State Disaster Response Force so that they can fight the wildfires. An idea of cloud seeding – artificial rain – was also suggested by the court.

However, there is no clarity on the measures taken post court directions.

Inputs from Sunil Navprabhat

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.