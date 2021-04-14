Uttarakhand's Kumbh Mela Reports 1,086 Covid Cases Since April 10 As Millions Gather for Holy Dip

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, thousands of devotees converged at Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday. As a result, 1,086 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the Kumbh mela area between April 10 and 4pm of April 13. The next Shahi Snan (royal dip) is scheduled for Wednesday.

On Monday (April 12), over 30 lakh devotees were estimated to turn up for the second shahi snan, 387 Covid cases were reported from different locations including Haridwar, parts of Dehradun, Pauri and Tehri. A total of 66,203 tests were conducted on Monday in the area of the Kumbh Mela, Indian Express reported.

The festival attracts the largest human gathering in the world and the current mela is estimated to attract one million people daily or around five million people on the three more auspicious days. Overall, the festival is estimated to attract between 100 to 150 million people.

961 cases were reported between April 11 and April 13 in the mela area, Haridwar chief medical officer Dr SK Jha informed.

The Uttarakhand Health Department bulletin said that a total of 1,925 new cases were recorded in the state Tuesday along with 13 deaths. Dehradun district with 775 cases, Haridwar with 594, Nainital with 217 and Udham Singh Nagar with 172 led the table while 13 infected patients died.

Haridwar is all set to organise another Shahi Snan on the occasion of “Mesh Sankranti” on Wednesday during the ongoing Kumbh.

The Kumbh mela gathering comes amid the onslaught of the second wave of covid-19 where India on Wednesday recorded its biggest-ever single-day spike with 184,372 fresh cases with its total covid tally shooting up to 13,873,825 cases.

This is the second-highest number of cases a country has ever registered in one day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year.

