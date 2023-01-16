Uttarayan-Vasi Uttarayan: 1,281 Accidents Reported, 11 Killed, 130 Injured by Manjha in Gujarat

At least 11 people died and 130 suffered injuries while celebrating the festival of Uttarayan and Vasi Uttarayan in Gujarat. As many as 1,281 accidents were reported in the state in last two days (January 14-15).

Two deaths were reported in Vadodara, two in Rajkot, two in Kamrej (Surat), one in Vijayanagar, one in Visnagar, one in Jamnagar, one in Kalol and one in Bhavnagar.

Ahmedabad city has reported the maximum number of 59 cases of manja injuries. While more than 50 people fell from rooftops while flying kites, over 130 people have received injuries through glass-coated string (manja) which is used to fly the kite.

As many as 108 got injured due to kite string, 34 cases of injuries during kite flying were reported. On the day of Uttarayan, 1,657 incidents have taken place. Till the evening of Vasi Uttarayan, 817 emergency cases were reported. Prominent cities like Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot recorded the maximum number of emergencies and Ahmedabad witnessed highest 91 cases.

People gathered on rooftops, terraces and open grounds across Gujarat on Saturday to fly kites as they celebrated the Uttarayan festival with great fervour.

Union minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also joined in the festivities with their families. The skies teemed with kites of all colours and shapes while music and delicacies such as fafda-jalebi, undhiyu and chikki added to the fun. It was after a gap of two years that the festival was celebrated without the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

