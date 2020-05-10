Uttarkashi Reports First Covid-19 Case as Man Who Returned from Gujarat Tests Positive

Uttarkashi on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 case, raising Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally to 68.

Uttarkashi district falls in the green zone. The red, orange and green zone classification is based on the number of coronavirus cases, doubling rate of coronavirus cases, and the extent of testing and surveillance

The man, who tested positive, hails from Dhanaripatti village in Dunda block and had returned recently from Surat in Gujarat, Chief Medical Officer DP Joshi said.

Three people who came along with him in separate two-wheelers from Gujarat have been kept in isolation, he said, adding contact tracing is underway.

The 32-year-old man's swab sample was tested at AIIMS, Rishikesh, Joshi said.