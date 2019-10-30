Take the pledge to vote

‘Utterly Disrespectful’: Chandrababu Naidu Slams Jagan Govt for Replacing Tricolour With YSRCP Flags

Tweeting a photo that showed the YSRCP flag being painted over the Indian flag, Chandrababu Naidu said the state government must apologise for the 'shocking, abominable act'.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
'Utterly Disrespectful': Chandrababu Naidu Slams Jagan Govt for Replacing Tricolour With YSRCP Flags
N Chandrababu Naidu shared the photo on Twitter on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh of disrespecting the tricolour.

Tweeting a photo that showed the YSRCP flag being painted over the Indian flag on the wall of Pulivendula panchayat building, Naidu said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government must apologise for the “shocking, abominable act”.

The BJP also objected to the move with the party’s state unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana taking a jibe at the state government, saying, “The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government has failed miserably except in painting buildings with party colours.”

However, officials said they are only following the directive given by state panchayat raj and rural development commissioner M Girija Shankar, according to which all panchayat buildings will have to be painted in YSRCP party colour along with a photo of Jaganmohan Reddy on the panchayat nameplate.

All the 11,158 panchayats were reportedly asked to meet the expenses from their own funds.

