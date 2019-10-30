‘Utterly Disrespectful’: Chandrababu Naidu Slams Jagan Govt for Replacing Tricolour With YSRCP Flags
Tweeting a photo that showed the YSRCP flag being painted over the Indian flag, Chandrababu Naidu said the state government must apologise for the 'shocking, abominable act'.
N Chandrababu Naidu shared the photo on Twitter on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh of disrespecting the tricolour.
Tweeting a photo that showed the YSRCP flag being painted over the Indian flag on the wall of Pulivendula panchayat building, Naidu said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government must apologise for the “shocking, abominable act”.
I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! @ysjagan’s government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours #YSRCPDisrespectsTricolour pic.twitter.com/MvKKo2xx30— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 30, 2019
The BJP also objected to the move with the party’s state unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana taking a jibe at the state government, saying, “The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government has failed miserably except in painting buildings with party colours.”
However, officials said they are only following the directive given by state panchayat raj and rural development commissioner M Girija Shankar, according to which all panchayat buildings will have to be painted in YSRCP party colour along with a photo of Jaganmohan Reddy on the panchayat nameplate.
All the 11,158 panchayats were reportedly asked to meet the expenses from their own funds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Airbus Receives Largest Aircraft Order from IndiGo, To Supply 300 Ultra-Long-Haul A320neo Family Planes
- WhatsApp Update For iPhone is Great News if You Like to Keep Annoying Groups on Mute
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War Trailer Viewed Over 101 Million Times on YouTube
- Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?