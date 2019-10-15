Uzbek National Held with Dozen Parrots at Delhi Airport
The man who was going to board a flight to Tashkent, was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during x-ray scanning at the IGI Airport.
A total of 12 parrots were recovered from the man's bag. (News18)
New Delhi: An Uzbek national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out a dozen parrots, a senior official said.
Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, who was going to board a flight to Tashkent, was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during x-ray scanning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident took place at around 7am, he said.
A total of 12 parrots were recovered from Rakhmatjonov's bag, the official said, adding that he was handed over to Customs authorities as he was not able give a satisfactory reply regarding the birds.
The accused passenger is likely to be produced in court on Wednesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- 'Down to Earth': Justin Bieber Fell Off a Unicycle and Internet Had a Great Laugh
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro