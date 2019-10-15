Uzbek National Held with Dozen Parrots at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: An Uzbek national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out a dozen parrots, a senior official said.

Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, who was going to board a flight to Tashkent, was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during x-ray scanning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident took place at around 7am, he said.

A total of 12 parrots were recovered from Rakhmatjonov's bag, the official said, adding that he was handed over to Customs authorities as he was not able give a satisfactory reply regarding the birds.

The accused passenger is likely to be produced in court on Wednesday.

