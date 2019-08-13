Uzbek Woman Assaulted, Raped by Three Men in Gugugram, Dumped in South Delhi
In her complaint, the woman has named a 25-year-old scrap dealer, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped and assaulted her on August 10.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and raped by three men inside a car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.
The alleged incident took place on Saturday, they said.
In her complaint, the woman, 31, has named a 25-year-old scrap dealer, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped and assaulted her on August 10.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.
The woman said she was taken to a flat in Gurgaon where she was assaulted and thrashed brutally and then the three men took turns to rape her. She was later dumped near her flat in south Delhi
The victim has been living in Delhi for last six months and the prime accused is a resident of Gurugram. Both the prime accused and the victim knew each other, the police said.
