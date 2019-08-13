Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uzbek Woman Assaulted, Raped by Three Men in Gurugram, Dumped in South Delhi

In her complaint, the woman has named a 25-year-old scrap dealer, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped and assaulted her on August 10.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Uzbek Woman Assaulted, Raped by Three Men in Gurugram, Dumped in South Delhi
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and raped by three men inside a car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday, they said.

In her complaint, the woman, 31, has named a 25-year-old scrap dealer, who along with his two accomplices allegedly gang-raped and assaulted her on August 10.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

The woman said she was taken to a flat in Gurgaon where she was assaulted and thrashed brutally and then the three men took turns to rape her. She was later dumped near her flat in south Delhi

The victim has been living in Delhi for last six months and the prime accused is a resident of Gurugram. Both the prime accused and the victim knew each other, the police said.

