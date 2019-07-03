Uzbekistan Embassy in Delhi Launches 'Virtual Tours to Uzbekistan'

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to visit the ancient cities and towns of Uzbekistan? Once the centre of the Timurid Empire, the place saw the Uzbek Shyabanids rule as well and was a part of the Russian Turkestan. One of the largest cotton exporters, the country also operates the largest open-pit gold mine in the world.

Now, catering to the travellers at heart, the Uzbekistan Embassy in Delhi has inaugurated 'Virtual Tours to Uzbekistan' corner in its premises. The new project, developed in collaboration with the Indian IT company Routern.com, allows visitors to the embassy to get acquainted with the tourist sights present in Uzbekistan with the help of 3D imagery.

The programme, making use of special equipment, takes visitors on a virtual tour of famous sightseeing places in Uzbekistan and gives those views of Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva.

Making use of the device, a person can travel on the streets of Tashkent, to admire the beautiful architecture of the Registan Square or enjoy the 'walk' in Bukhara.

Notably, Tashkent is the capital and largest city of Uzbekistan, while Registan square, in the heart of the ancient city of Samarkand was an important part of the Timurid dynasty. Bukhara is rich in historical sites, with about 140 architectural monuments.

The inaugural presentation of the project, which took place recently in the Embassy, was a pleasant surprise for many participants, among whom were famed footballer Baichung Bhutia, chairman of the Indo-Uzbek Friendship Society, well-known public figure Anil Shastri, representatives of leading media and major travel agencies of India.

The event also saw the participation of Indian school students with disabilities. Their 'travails' to Uzbekistan left them with joy and excitement. The youngsters were also presented with national souvenirs from Uzbekistan.

During the course of the event, the participants also got acquainted with the permanent presentation of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Uzbek people at the embassy. Along with this, the guests were shown videos about the modern development and tourism potential of Uzbekistan.