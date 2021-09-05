V. O. Chidambaram Pillai Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Homage to Legendary Freedom Fighters of Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, the legendary freedom fighter who is popularly known as ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan’. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote: “Remembering the visionary V. O. Chidambaram Pillai on his Jayanti. He made pioneering contributions to our freedom movement. He also envisioned a self-reliant India and made key efforts towards it, especially in the ports and shipping sectors. We are deeply inspired by him.”

V. O. Chidambaram Pillai founded the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company (SSNC) in 1906 to compete against the monopoly of the British India Steam Navigation Company. He launched the first indigenous Indian shipping service between Tuticorin and Colombo with the SSNC, competing against British ships. Tuticorin Port Trust, one of India’s thirteen major ports, is named after him.

At one time a member of the Indian National Congress, he was later charged with sedition by the British government and sentenced to life imprisonment, and his barrister license was revoked.

His life were immortalised by the legend Sivaji Ganesan in the 1961 movie, Kappalottiya Tamizhan. Earlier stage play on his life was performed by the theatre great T.K. Shanmugam.

