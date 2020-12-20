Vacancies in Income Tax Department for Meritorious Sportspersons

The office of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax has announced the recruitment for appointment to the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Stenographer Grade II in Income Tax Department for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Region.

The meritorious sportspersons who are eligible to apply can send their application form to Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Hqrs/Admn) at the Dak of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (MP&CG), Aayakar Bhawan, 48 Arera Hills, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal-462011 on or before February 2, 2021. However, candidates from North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and state of Jammu & Kashmir can submit their application till February 17, 2021.

Applicants can also mail their application form along with the required documents in pdf format pccit.mpcg.sports.recruit@incometax.gov.in. According to the official notification, the recruitment is temporary but likely to be permanent.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: For Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant, candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognised university while for Stenographer candidates should be 12th passed.

Age limit: For Income Tax Inspectors the age limit is 18 to 30 years while for Tax Assistant/Stenographer it is 18 to 27 years

Sports eligibility: Candidates who have represented a state or the country in a national or international competition in any of the sports as mentioned in notification are eligible to apply. Those who have represented their university in the inter-university tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board or a state schools team in the National Sports/Games for Schools conducted by All India School Federation are also eligible to apply.

Preferred games/sports for which applications are invited:

-- Athletics

-- Badminton

-- Shooting

-- Squash

-- Swimming

-- Table-Tennis

List of documents that candidates needed to attach with the IncomeTax Department application form 2021

-- Matriculation or equivalent certificate as age proof

-- Certificates of educational qualifications

-- Sports/games certificates as mentioned

-- SC/ST/OBC caste certificate

-- Copy of Aadhaar card

Click on the link to read the official notification: Microsoft Word - Advertisement english 13.11 (incometaxindia.gov.in)