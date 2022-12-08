Vacation Gone Sour: Mumbai Family Loses 2 Lakh To Cab Fraud Before Their Kochi Vacay

It was a trip that was supposed to be a break from day-to-day monotony. But for a family from Mumbai, it turned bitter even before it began. Mumbai family who planned a trip to Kerala lost Rs 2 lakh from their bank account as they tried to pre-book a cab online. The incident happened on November 24.

Indian Express reported that the complainant, 64, and his family had planned a holiday in Kerala from November 25 to December 1. It quoted the complainant saying: “After booking airline tickets and a luxury hotel, I tried to book a cab online from Mumbai from a number I received from the internet for picking us up from Kochi airport.”

The FIR was registered at the Santa Cruz police station on Wednesday.

According to the report the man gave away his credit card details to the fraudster in order to make the payment. He was told that a technical issue rendered the payment as failed. He then gave the details of his wife’s credit card. In five minutes, in three transactions, the fraudster transferred Rs 2 lakh, said the police.

The make himself look genuine the fraudster asked him details about his trip.

Following this, he asked for an advance payment of Rs 100.

