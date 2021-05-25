Vaccinate Students Appearing for Class 12 Exams, Punjab Minister Appeals HRD Ministry

Days after the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry sought suggestions from states on board exams, the Punjab government on Tuesday stressed on vaccination for students appearing in Class 12 examinations while suggesting lesser duration for the question papers.

State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla as part of the feedback to the HRD ministry said that the union government should provide required Covid vaccines to all states before taking decisions on examinations of class XII students.

Also Read: Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in Bengal Hours Before Yaas Landfall; Two Killed, 11 Lakh Evacuated

Singla said that there was a dire need for vaccinating the students and teachers, as the health, safety, and security of both students and teachers were of utmost importance. The cabinet minister said that the examinations of only selected and essential subjects may be held in each discipline and question papers may be of lesser duration. He said that due consideration may also be given to pre-board examinations and internal assessments.

While raising the concerns of students and parents, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that the examinations should not be conducted until the safety of all stakeholders is ensured. He added that as there is every possibility that the students appearing in class 12 would be late in getting admission in the higher educational institutions.

He said that the Government of India should issue directions to all universities and colleges to cope with the time loss of students and added that the higher education institutions should be asked to reduce the syllabus of the course which would, in turn, reduce the mental pressure of students.

“The students, as well as their parents should not be put through any hardship. The students taking admissions in the higher education institutions after undergoing class 12th examinations would not be required to undergo all the semesters in the next course. For example, 8 semesters courses may be reduced to 7 semesters which would help in reducing mental pressure on students and will also motivate them to perform with more confidence in higher education,” Singla said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here