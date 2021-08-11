Andhra CM Urges Officials to Vaccinate Teachers & Staff in Villages, Fill Up Health Posts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prioritise the vaccination of teachers and staff of the schools in the villages to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“Give priority to employees and staff who have more links with the people in the society in the vaccination process," he said.

The Chief Minister instructed during a high-level review meeting on Covid-19. He discussed Covid-19 cases, prevention measures and the state of digital health facilities to prevent a possible third wave.

Reddy said more focus should be given to avoiding the wastage of vaccine doses. He also said speeding up vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group in the inoculation drive will give better results.

The chief minister also instructed officials to fill up posts all the way from village clinics to state-level teaching medical colleges in the next three months.

The CM said that the vaccination drive should go regularly and give priority to selected groups. He ordered officials to make health details of beneficiaries of Aarogyasri cards available via QR code to aid future health check-up needs.

The chief minister instructed each village as a unit to vaccinate teachers and employees in public service. The chief minister hoped that effective vaccination drives with active coordination of the departments would give better results.

