Vaccinated Persons Get ‘Patriot’ Badge in MP

The administration is finding unique ways to promote Covid-19 vaccination and the police in Niwari district has found a unique way of honouring those who have received vaccination jabs by offering them a patriot badge while those who are yet to get vaccinated are given embarrassing posters.

“I am a patriot and I am vaccinated,” say these badges which are being given by police to the people who are already vaccinated.

Meanwhile, those who are to get jabs are shamed by the police with posters written with a message, “Stay away from me, I am yet not vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, in the State capital Bhopal, the administration undertook a vaccination drive for traders and their staffers at 39 locations across the city on Wednesday, a day ahead when the city markets are thrown open completely.

With an on-site vaccination facility, these centres plan to vaccinate 8,000 people on the day.

The administration has clarified that shops and commercial outlets will be sealed in case shopkeepers and their staffers aren’t found to be vaccinated during the checks.

Traders’ bodies are also working in tandem with the administration to raise awareness of safety protocols.

District Collector Avinash Lavaniya on Tuesday had allowed the opening of markets from Thursday onwards but barred crowded events and all kinds of political and other functions.

With a total of 1985 active cases, Bhopal reported 124 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday with three deaths. Indore had recorded 179 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with the State recording 535 fresh cases in the duration.

Man claims didn’t get jab, got vaccination message

Divyansh Jaiwar, a native of Bhopal has claimed that he had booked a vaccination slot on May 27 and even before reaching the vaccination centre, he received a message on his cellphone that he has been inoculated successfully. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the matter was serious and action will be taken against the guilty in the case.

(With inputs ANI)

