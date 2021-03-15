Vaccinating on Basis of Professions Discriminatory, Not in National Interest: Centre Tells SC

The Central government said vaccinating people against coronavirus based on professions will be discriminatory and not in national interest. The government was responding in the Supreme Court to a notice based on a public interest litigation (PIL) that said members of the legal fraternity, including judges and lawyers, should be prioritised in the inoculation drive, according to a report in NDTV.

In an affidavit, the government said, “Covid-19 vaccination drive cannot be carried out based on a separate class for lawyers. It is not in the national interest to prioritise vaccination based on profession. That would amount to discrimination.” The petition had wanted judges, judicial employees, lawyers, and members of legal fraternity to be vaccinated on a priority basis.

As on March 5, up to 5.13 crore doses of vaccination had been provided to states and Union Territories, the Centre said on Monday. “Vaccination policy is the domain of the executive. In the interest of the nation, court may not interfere. In view of the limited manufacturing of vaccines, there is a need for prioritisation of beneficiaries and priority given as per WHO guidelines,” it added.