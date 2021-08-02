Vaccination Certificate and Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory for Staying in Noida

Amid fear of COVID-19 third wave and surge in coronavirus cases in Gautam-Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the administration has made it mandatory for visitors to produce a vaccine certificate and a negative RT-PCR test report if they are coming to stay or live in the city for a long period of time.

While announcing the guidelines, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Administration and Health Department said that it’s mandatory to produce both the required documents for anyone who is coming to live in the area regardless of any reason. The person must have a certificate of vaccination and a negative RT-PCR test report. Penalty will be imposed on individuals if anyone found living in Gautam Buddha Nagar without these two verified reports and strict action will also be taken.

The step has been taken by the district administration ahead of a sudden surge in cases of coronavirus in the area. The highest numbers of cases in the state were recorded in Noida just 3 days ago. However, the patients are getting treatment and recovering faster than usual. According to the data, the maximum number of 9 recorded cases in UP came from Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar had increased to 63,205. Out of which 62,702 have recovered. At present, 36 active cases of coronavirus are present in the district.

To stem the spread of the virus, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration and health department have decided to monitor people coming from different states to live in Noida-Greater Noida. The special monitoring committees have been set up and alerted in societies, sectors and nearby villages. As soon as a new person is arriving to live in the city, the monitoring committees will inform the senior officials then the required vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR test report of the person will be checked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here