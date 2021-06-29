Vaccination Certificates Issued To Minors In Madhya Pradesh

Several complaints of false vaccination and irregularities are coming to the fore from many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Take Alam’s case for instance. Alam is a 13-year-old boy who has been administered the vaccine as per the government records; whereas the Government of India has not yet allowed people below 18 to get jabbed. A vaccine certificate has been issued in the name of Alam.

Questions are also being raised regarding the vaccination data shared by the government as many claim that the numbers are fudged.

Rajat Dangre, a resident of the Housing Board Colony of Tila Jamalpura, Bhopal, told the media that on June 21, he received a message from the government which said that his 13-year-old physically challenged son Vedanta had been given the corona vaccine. In the message, Vedant was mentioned to be 56 years old.

“On June 21 (June) at 7.27 pm, I got a message that Vedanta has been vaccinated, though he is only 13 years old. I tried to complain, but to no avail. When I downloaded the certificate using the link, I was shocked to know that those documents of my son which were submitted to the Municipal Corporation a few days back (as a person with special needs), had been mentioned in the certificate as his identity proof,” said Dangre.

On June 21, Madhya Pradesh had claimed to set a national record by carrying out vaccination of 17.42 lakh people, but now questions are being raised. On the day Rajat Dangre got the message, Chanendra Pandey of Satna received three similar messages, saying that three people - Kalindri, Katikram and Chandan - have been vaccinated. All three are unknown to Chanendra.

46-year-old Nuzhat Salim, a resident of PGBT College Road, Bhopal, also got a similar message on June 21. In his case too, documents of his pension are recorded as in lieu of identity proof, although Salim is not a pensioner. Medical Education Minister of MP, Vishwas Sarang told the media at a press conference, “There is no such problem. I am hearing about this for the first time. If anything like this comes to the fore, it will be investigated." However, the opposition party Congress has targeted the government over this.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “New figures are coming out every day. Vaccine certificates are being issued to a 13-year-old child and a deceased person. This vaccine record is nothing but a PR gimmick on the part of the government.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here