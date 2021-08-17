Vaccination Crosses 6-crore Mark in UP, Over 23.67 Lakh Doses Administered in Last 24-hours

Uttar Pradesh crossed another milestone on Tuesday of administering more than 6 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the highest by any State so far. The State achieved the landmark in the afternoon on August 17. So far, over 5,07,22,629 have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated in the State.

While the State administered over 23.67 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to people in a single day, the second-highest so far. Earlier, on August 3, around 29.52 lakh doses were given in UP which is a record in itself.

On the contrary, other States like Maharashtra lag with 5.01 crore doses delivered so far. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 3.82 crore, West Bengal has vaccinated around 3.46 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 2.71 crore vaccine doses have been given and Kerala has vaccinated only 2.46 crore of its population.

Aggressive vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the UP government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with T3 and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The State-wide launch of the cluster model for the Covid-19 vaccination drive has made the task easy, equitable and seamless by eliminating crucial roadblocks like transport and the digital divide.

Ensuring that no section is left under this massive vaccination campaign, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to cover each and everyone in getting their doses in a hassle-free manner.

