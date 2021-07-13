Vaccination Drive Hits Hurdle in Delhi, Maharashtra & Odisha Due to Covishield Shortage

While the Centre has been boasting of an all-time high in terms of jabs provided, Delhi and several others have run out of its stocks for the Covishield vaccine.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia tweeted about the shortage as well. “Vaccines have run out in Delhi again," Sisodia wrote in his tweet, “The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days," he wrote.

Not just Delhi, several states have flagged an acute shortage in Covid-19 vaccine supply over the past several days, crippling the inoculation drive.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope earlier said that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 1.5 million people daily, but as of now, only 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 people are being inoculated due to a shortage of stock. In Odisha, the drive was halted in 24 out of 30 districts with state health secretary P K Mohapatra saying that the next consignment of the Covishield vaccine was expected to arrive on July 15.

The central government, however, has refuted claims of Covid-19 vaccine shortage and clarified that all states and Union territories are informed well in advance about the number of vaccines to be sent to them for the month of July. In an official statement last week, the health ministry said, “It is clarified that all states or UTs are being informed much in advance about the doses that will be available during the month of July 2021, including the supply to private hospitals. The states or UTs have been advised to plan their Covid-19 vaccination sessions based on the availability of the vaccines."

An average of 6.21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines was administered daily in the last week of June. Between July 5 and 11, the daily average vaccine doses further dipped to 3.50 million doses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here