Vaccination Fraud in UP’s Azamgarh Using Aadhaar Number

A couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh was ready to get the jab but faced a shocking realisation after reaching the vaccination centre that someone else had already got the jab using their Aadhaar number.

Savita Pandey and Dhirendra Pandey, who belong to Parsaha village in Nizamabad police limits of Azamgarh district, were told at the vaccination centre that their Aadhaar numbers were allotted to Manjuri Singh and Jenny, respectively for vaccination.

The couple feared that their Aadhaar cards had been misused by someone else, and immediately lodged a police complaint. The victims informed police that many people from their village and nearby areas are also complaining of the same issue. Their Aadhaar numbers have been used for the registration of someone else for vaccination. Savita and her husband informed the police that they cannot get vaccinated till their Aadhaar numbers remain registered in someone else’s name for vaccination.

Police have taken cognisance of this matter, and are investigating the case to find the reason behind this security lapse. Sub-divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Vagish Shukla said he has asked the chief medical officer (CMO) to see how someone got vaccinated with the wrong Aadhaar details. Shukla also promised legal action if the incident turns out to be pre-planned.

Moreover, the SDM said that vaccination employees are being directed to verify the photographs of the beneficiaries with their Aadhar cards so that people cannot misuse someone else’s biometric details.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh over 2.38 crore doses of vaccines have been administered till June 16. Out of the total vaccinated people, 1.99 crore have got their first jabs while 38.75 lakh people have been fully vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here