Vaccination Not Just Shield Against Covid, Can Also Reduce Deaths: Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health

India is still seeing considerable vaccine hesitancy as well as inadequate vaccine coverage so the time may not be ripe yet for restrictions in public space for the unvaccinated, said Dr Devi Shetty, chairman and executive director of Narayana Health. Speaking to News18 on the sidelines of the launch of the Narayana Health’s ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ campaign in Bengaluru, Dr Shetty said it’s time for schools to reopen following all protocols, but the unvaccinated must still be given time to get vaccinated before restrictions are imposed on their access to public transport and public places. The following are the excerpts from his interview with CNN-News18’s Deepa Balakrishnan

India is still lagging behind many other countries in terms of vaccination coverage.

Main problem is when the vaccine was available people didn’t want to take it. Now, quite a few people want to take it but it is not available the speed at which it is required but it’s getting better. But still we are encountering large resistance from people who need vaccination. Our idea is to supply to rural India. We have Volvo buses with refrigeration facility and cold chain and doctors and nurses to reach out to villages and support as many people as possible.

What is the data from countries that have high vaccination numbers?

You look at what’s happening in Israel and in the US. Look at the number of people getting infected, those landing at the ICU and how many are dying. The number is extremely small. There is no debate. Truly, the vaccine is not only against Covid 19 but it’s a vaccine against death. Everyone should get the message clear and take the vaccine.

How real are fears of a third wave? There are apprehensions that children will be most affected as they are still unvaccinated.

Every Indian should think there is going to be a Covid third wave. If you think there is no third wave, you will not do anything to prevent it. God-willing Covid third wave shouldn’t happen. Even if it happens, it would be much less fatal than the second wave. We believe it is gradually becoming like an endemic disease. We should assume Covid-19 third wave is a reality and it will hit children, and will hit anyone who is not vaccinated. Can’t take things for granted.

We are seeing a number of states that are looking to opening schools. Should schools reopen considering many parents are still worried about sending their children?

See, the schools should reopen but the option to send the child to schools should be left entirely to the parents. But I will tell you that when children get infected they are protected by nature. They don’t fall terribly sick. Having said we shouldn’t allow children to get sick, that’s the first thing. All schools must take all precautions. Any adult working in the school must be vaccinated. Else they should not be working. All adults should have their Covid-19 status checked otherwise they cannot be safe. We cannot keep schools closed forever, it has to be open and it must be done the way the Karnataka government has done in a phased manner.

We have had incentives for vaccination but some countries now have restrictions. For example unvaccinated people can’t travel on trains. Should we have penalties or disincentives for those not getting vaccinated here as well?

We are living in a true democratic country. Every citizen has a right to choose but as a citizen I have taken my vaccine and I believe those who are vaccinated have a right to demand. Naturally, why should I take (the vaccine) when others are enjoying the same benefit as I have. A lot of countries have started imposing restrictions in restaurants and public transport has been kept away from people who are not vaccinated. I don’t think we are ready because we don’t have that degree of supply of vaccine. If they turn around and say give me the vaccine and I will take it, if everyone wants it, we may not have supply. So let’s do it at the right time.

