Vaccination of Cattle Against Lumpy Skin Disease Begins in Rajasthan

The vaccination of cattle against contagious lumpy skin disease has started in four districts of Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday. He said the Department of Animal Husbandry had placed orders for 10.7 lakh vaccines and about five lakh vaccines have been received so far.

Vaccination of cattle started on Monday in four districts to prevent skin disease caused by lumpy virus. Vaccination will start in the remaining districts soon,” said P C Kishan, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry. Thousands of cattle have been vaccinated in Bharatpur, Bundi, Ajmer and Kota districts, he added.

Department officials said around 26 lakh vaccines are needed to control the disease in the cattle. Kishan said only healthy animals are being vaccinated against the lumpy disease. Cattle that have been infected or have recovered from the infection will not be vaccinated for the time being, he added.

A total of 6,44,063 animals have been affected by the disease in 30 districts of Rajasthan so far. Of these, 27,308 have died, according to officials. The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for purchase of vaccines and medicines to prevent the disease in cattle.

The Animal Husbandry Department had proposed an additional provision of Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23 under the Livestock Free Health Scheme for the district magistrates to buy medicines and vaccines for prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading across the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given financial approval to this proposal.

