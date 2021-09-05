'Vaccination on Wheels' Flagged-off in Delhi to Inoculate Labourers Against Covid

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the ‘vaccination on wheels’ van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres.

“To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.

