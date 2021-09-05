CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Vaccination on Wheels' Flagged-off in Delhi to Inoculate Labourers Against Covid

A woman receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine, during a vaccination drive organised by SEEDS, an NGO which normally specialise in providing relief after floods and other natural disasters, at an under-construction flyover in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the ‘vaccination on wheels’ van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres.

“To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.

September 05, 2021, 22:34 IST