Vaccination Rate Nearly Doubled in June Compared to May, But a Mammoth Task Still Ahead

The Centre on May 30 had assured the nation that 11,95,70,000 Covid vaccine doses would be supplied in June, and the month saw around the same number of inoculations done. A total of 11,96,69,381 shots were administered last month: on average 39,88,979 doses a day.

This is significantly higher than the month of May when the vaccination drive was opened for all adult individuals of the country, or 94.02 crore Indians as per Census 2011 projection. In May, a total of 6,10,57,003 vaccine doses were administered, or on average 19,69,580 a day.

The pace of monthly vaccination, from May to June, went up by 96% while daily vaccination went up by 102%.

The pace of vaccination also crossed the previous high achieved in April when the population base above 45 years of age or 34.5 crore Indians were eligible for jabs. That month, 8,98,71,739 doses were administered, or on average 29,95,724 a day. When we compare April vaccination figures with those in June, the pace of vaccination goes up by 33.15%.

In April, daily vaccination crossed 30 lakh doses on 13 days, as compared to May when it happened on just two days. But in June, 21 days registered over 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses being administered daily, shows the data from the union health ministry.

The sliding vaccination rate in May forced state governments to request the Centre to take the exercise under its control again, as was earlier being followed. The central government did so from June 21.

The country, prior to it, had followed a decentralised vaccine policy from May to June 20. Under it, states and private hospitals were supposed to share 50% responsibility of arranging vaccines for the 18-44 age group of the population while the population base above 45 years of age got free vaccines from the Centre.

Under the new vaccine policy implemented from June 21, ten days, from June 21 to June 30, saw the pace of vaccination shoot up. Though the countrywide drive saw fewer vaccinations done on June 27 with 17,21,268 jabs, on June 29 with 36,51,983 lakh doses and on June 30 with 27,60,345 doses, on average 52,55,937 doses daily were given to eligible Indians on these days. That means 44% or 5,25,59,373 Covid vaccine doses of the total shots administered in the month of June were done in just these 10 days.

But India has a mammoth task ahead, of vaccinating 94.02 crore eligible adults, which will be followed by the final goal of vaccinating the entire Indian population of 136.13 crore, based on a Census 2011 projection. As per data available so far, 33,57,16,019 or 35.7% adult Indians have either been fully or partially administered Covid vaccines while the share of the fully vaccinated population is just 6.34%. It means India still has a huge population base of 60,44,83,981 unvaccinated adults to take care of in the current phase of the vaccination drive.

