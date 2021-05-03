Vaccination, Sanitisation, Isolation: How These Gujarat Villages Ensured Minimum Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

In Jaswantpur and Sarwada villages of the Lodhika Taluka in Rajkot district, not a single person has died due to coronavirus so far. Through the pandemic, for over a year now, the villages have things much under control. The two villages have been carefully treading the path to ensure minimum covid-19 cases. No festivals have been celebrated on community level, shops are shut and people are are advised not to visit their relatives’ houses.

Village head Babubhai Hirani Sagaurav spoke to News18 about the efforts that have been taken to keep the village safe. He said the vegetables are brought ferried in rickshaws and put for sale in a school. Everyone in the village is vaccinated.

The services of ASHA workers have been essential in the village to keep coronavirus infection at bay. They hold awareness programmes and encourage people to take preventive measures.

“We also make our tribal sisters aware of the situation and ask them to be careful in the present scenario. Apart from at home, we also follow sanitisation protocol at our farm. We keep our children clean, we have ensured that every house of the village has sanitiser bottles,” says Lakshmiben Sojitra, an ASHA worker.

Supervisor of Dhikana Pardi PHC Rameshbhai Barsiya says they have been carrying out IEC (Information, Education and Communication) programmes in 10 villages that come under their jurisdiction to create more awareness about the covid situation and precautionary measures.

During the lockdown, people were made to agree to the Corona guidelines strictly and the information was taken to the people through the public address system. Banners and posters were put in several places in villages and group meetings were organised to give people necessary information. Thakare said, “We have more than 40 workers and the PHC officials are managing intense testing and providing guidance and running medicine counters”.

He said, “Anybody who is in need of care at any time in all the ten villages, they are helped 24×7, we call our centre and provide necessary medicines to the ailing persons. Many patients have been referred to Rajkot from my village in the middle of the night. Sarpanch of the Kangshyali village has given us a monetary help of ₹49,000. We have purchased medicines with this money, prepared a kit and with the help of the Asha worker have distributed them in the villages.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here