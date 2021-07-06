Vaccination Suspended, Ashok Gehlot Flags Shortage Of Doses In Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has once again flagged Covid-19 vaccine shortage, saying that no batch of doses was shipped to the state by the Centre on Monday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that Rajasthan had just 70,000 doses left, adding that the vaccination drive has been stopped in most districts of the state due to unavailability. Gehlot said the central government is not providing required doses to the state, resulting in regular suspensions in vaccinations.

प्रदेश में आज लगभग 70 हजार वैक्सीन डोजेज बची हैं जो आज लगा दी जाएंगी। वैक्सीन की कमी के कारण आज भी अधिकांश जिलों में वैक्सीनेशन का काम बंद हो गया है। राजस्थान को आवश्यकता के मुताबिक वैक्सीन केन्द्र सरकार से नहीं मिल पा रही है जिसके कारण बार-बार वैक्सीनेशन रुक जाता है।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 5, 2021

The Chief Minister further said he would like to again urge the Centre to allot vaccines to Rajasthan in adequate numbers. Gehlot said sooner the vaccinations will be done, more are the chances of averting a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress leader also highlighted his state’s achievement in dealing with vaccine wastage while requesting the BJP-led central government for more doses.

राजस्थान में वैक्सीन का वेस्टेज भी नेगेटिव है लेकिन वैक्सीन की कमी के कारण आमजन परेशान है। मैं केन्द्र सरकार से पुन: निवेदन करता हूं कि राजस्थान को पर्याप्त मात्रा में वैक्सीन दी जाए जिससे जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीनेशन का काम पूरा हो सके एवं तीसरी लहर का खतरा समाप्त हो सके।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 5, 2021

In terms of vaccine numbers, Rajasthan has so far administered more than 2.57 crore doses — 2.14 crore first recipients and 43.4 lakh fully vaccinated — the data on the Centre’s MyGov website showed. On Monday, the state inoculated 1.01 lakh people. 70,923 people took their first shot while 30,167 left the centres being fully vaccinated.

However, several districts in the state are struggling with vaccine shortages. Karauli CMHO Dr Dinesh Meena said there will be no vaccination on Tuesday in the district, adding that the drive will resume once they receive the doses. Similarly, Sikar has also suspended vaccination for Tuesday and even Monday saw only few of the centres operating.

In far off western Rajasthan, vaccination has been shut for three straight days in Sri Ganganagar where people are returning from centres disappointed. Kota is also sending back people rushing to vaccination centres. State health minister Raghu Sharma said the state continues to struggle with vaccine shortages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here