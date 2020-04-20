Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
2-min read

India's Efforts to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine at Least 12 to 18 Months Away, Says Dept of Biotechnology Secretary

Trials for recombinant BCG vaccine will begin this week, while funding recommendation for two firms have been approved.

Nikhil Ghanekar, Sumit Pande@nghanekar

Updated:April 20, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's Efforts to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine at Least 12 to 18 Months Away, Says Dept of Biotechnology Secretary
A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19.

New Delhi: India’s efforts to develop a vaccine against the infectious Covid-19 will take at least 12 to 18 months and the immediate focus is on the human clinical trials of the recombinant BCG vaccine that is considered as an immunity booster, said Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT). India is collaborating with the World Health Organization and a few other international agencies to accelerate technology transfer for developing a vaccine research in the country.

On Monday, the Department of Biotechnology approved funding support for Cadila Healthcare Ltd for advancing development of a DNA vaccine candidate against SARS-COV-2 and Bharat Biotech International Ltd for Covid-19 vaccine candidate by utilising the inactivated rabies vector platform. DBT is also supporting vaccine candidates of academic institutions such as National Institute of Immunology, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and Indian Institute of Science.

“Vaccine development is a priority for us. The industry is in a more advanced staged and many of them are working with international collaborators. All vaccine development projects are in Phase 1 (animal studies phase). Our own Indian companies are looking at by the end of this year to get some sort of an idea as to whether they can move forward. Clearly we know that the vaccine is at least 12 to 18 months away,” said Renu Swarup.

National Institute of Immunology, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and Indian Institute of Science are some of the government institutions involved in vaccine development and vaccine research projects.

Swarup added that the trials for the immunity booster Bacilius Calmette-Guerin, which has been supported by DBT, will begin this week. The phase III clinical trials study of recombinant BCG vaccine (VPM1002) planned in high-risk population is being carried out by Serum Institute of India Private Limited, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

The central government has fast-tracked approvals for vaccine development through the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation and the Drug Controller General of India. The DBT officials said that there was no specific funding pool created for vaccine development, however, no research projects will face a funds crunch.

As part of a vaccine development project, the phases involved are; pre-clinical development, clinical development, regulatory review and approvals, manufacturing and quality control. Clinical development also comprises three to four phases. This involves trials among small groups to test safety of the vaccine, then there is one which looks at the dosage aspects, the third phase looks at the efficacy of the vaccine and eventually there is a trial in a large group.

Global experts such as Malik Peiris, School of Public Health, said in a webinar recently that there is a good likelihood of a vaccine for coronavirus as the mutation rate of the virus is lower. Perisi was the first scientist to isolate the SARS virus. “The mutation rate being lower, and the virus more stable, I think there is a very good likelihood of the vaccine for this coronavirus. If it is effective in the start, it will remain effective unlike flue where the virus is changing every year and you have to make a new version of the vaccine each year. The mutation rate of Covid-19 is low,” Peiris had said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres