Vaccine Alliance and India's Serum Institute Agree to Make Extra 10 crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses for Poorer Countries
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune. (Image used for representation: Reuters)
The GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday it had agreed a new collaboration with Indian pharmaceutical company Serum Institute that will make an extra 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines available for low and middle income countries.
The additional doses bring the total Covid-19 vaccines to be delivered by the Serum partnership to up to 200 million doses, GAVI said in a statement. They will be priced at a maximum of $3 per dose.