'Vaccine Best Weapon..': In Meet With Top Doctors, PM Modi Flags Covid Rise in Tier 2 & 3 Cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with leading doctors across the country via video conferencing amid a rising second wave of coronavirus as he appreciated the frontline workers, especially medical staff, for their invaluable contribution to India’s fight against Covid-19.

This is the third time in three days that the prime minister had held such a high-level meeting. On Saturday, he met top officials of the government to review the Covid-19 situation and take stocks of available resources.

PM Modi said, “Last year, during the same time, it was due to the doctors’ hard work and the nation’s strategy that we were able to control the coronavirus wave. Now that the country is facing the second wave of coronavirus, all the doctors, our frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people.”

Asserting that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against Covid-19, he urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

The prime minister also asked the doctors to educate people against several rumours on Covid treatment and prevention. “In these difficult times, it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic.”

Along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted to hospitals, he stressed.

Noting that this time the virus was spreading more rapidly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, PM Modi called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in such places.

The doctors, while thanking PM Modi for his government’s efforts in dealing with the pandemic, reiterated the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, even as they stressed on maintaining adequate health facilities for non-Covid patients. They also spoke about how they are sensitising patients against the improper use of medicines.

The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, MoS (Health) Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister Chemical and Fertilizer D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MoS (C&F) Mansukh Mandaviya, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr V K Paul Member (H) NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Union Pharmaceutical Secretary, Dr Balram Bharagava, DG ICMR, amongst other officers from Ministries / Departments of Central Government.

