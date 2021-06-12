Vaccine Cost, Onsite Registration: 10 Things to Know About Centre's New Covid-19 Vaccination Policy

The central government’s new policy for Covid-19 vaccination will come into effect on June 21 in the country as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address to the nation. Moreover, to resolve the issue of vaccines procurement, the government will also buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to states.

But still, there are few questions arising among the citizens related to the cost of the coronavirus vaccines as per the revised policy, registration on CoWin and Aarogya Setu, priority to age groups or vaccines being administered in the country.

Here are answers to all your queries related to new Covid-19 vaccination policy in India:

1. The new centralised vaccination policy, which will be effective from June 21, will replace the May 1 guidelines.

2. The central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. Earlier, free vaccines for the age group 18-44 years were only available at centres run by state governments.

3. All citizens will be asked to pay for vaccination at private centres.

4. The Centre has also capped the prices for administration of three approved Covid-19 vaccines in private hospitals. The maximum price that can be charged per dose by private centres is Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

5. For those unable to register through CoWin, all vaccination centres (both government and private) will provide an onsite registration facility.

6. Vaccine allocation to states will be dependent on population, Covid-19 case load, the progress of vaccination and wastage of vaccines.

7. Healthcare and frontline workers will remain in priority at all central and state government centres.

8. The states have been asked to prioritise vaccination of those above 45 years of age and those whose second dose of Covid-19 vaccine is due.

9. Use of non-transferable electronic vouchers approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be encouraged to enable people to financially support Covid-19 inoculation of economically weaker sections at private centres.

10. All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals’ vaccination centres, the revised guidelines said. States may also optimally utilise the common service centres and call centres to facilitate prior booking by citizens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here