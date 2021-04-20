All Adults Can Get Covid Vaccines Starting May 1: Here's All You Need to Know

The Centre on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1.

All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement. The decision came on a day India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new infections.

Here are all your FAQs answered:

What is the new age bracket for vaccinations now?

Only those below the age of 18 won’t be eligible for vaccines now. All adults in the country can get vaccinated starting 1 May.

Will the vaccination centres remain the same as for my parents?

Yes, people can approach their nearest covid-19 vaccination centre to get their shot.

Where can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. More details regarding the third phase are awaited.

Is Aadhaar card compulsory for registration?

No, you can register for the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proof — Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID Card (EPIC).

Is vaccination free at all centres?

No. Vaccination is free at government hospitals and chargeable in private hospitals and vaccine centres.

Can I choose a vaccine?

No. The government has not given an option as of now.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

No. Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary. However, experts have advised taking the shot to protect oneself against the infection.

Can a person with Covid-19 be vaccinated?

No. People showing symptoms of the virus or those who tested positive must postpone vaccination till they recover.

Is it compulsory to take two doses of the vaccine?

Yes, all three vaccines approved in India are based on the two-dose regimen. Both doses must be of the same vaccine type.

