Vaccine Shortage Halts Ghaziabad’s Target of Vaccinating 30k People Daily From June 15

The district administration in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh had decided to inoculate 30,000 people daily from June 15 to accelerate the vaccination drive. However, the lack of supply will make the authorities cut short the target by 80 percent.

The administration will now be able to inoculate only 6,000 beneficiaries every day.

Dr. Neeraj Aggarwal, who is overseeing the vaccination program in Ghaziabad, said the city has received only 28,000 doses for the next four days. Aggarwal said 18,000 doses are for the 18-44 age groups while the remaining 10,000 doses will be given to the above 45 years category. Accordingly, 4,500 doses will be administered to the 18-44 age groups every day and the above 45 age group will get 2,500 doses daily.

This can make getting a vaccine slot difficult for the 18-44 age groups who have to mandatorily take an online appointment before heading to the vaccination centre.

Last week, Atul Garg, Minister of State for Health in Uttar Pradesh, chaired a meeting with the administration officials in Ghaziabad to fasten the vaccination speed. It was decided that 30,000 people will be vaccinated daily from June 15. Vaccination centres were also to be expanded in view of the ambitious target. However, as things turned out, short supply from the vaccine headquarters has now delayed the noble plans of the Ghaziabad administration.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has so far administered 2,34,12,988 vaccine doses. On June 14, the state injected 4,36,783 shots. Whereas, the Covid situation in the state has seen a turnaround as it only reported 313 new cases on Monday. 21 people died in the same period, taking the Covid toll to 21,828.

The active cases have fallen to 8,211. Earlier this month, the state government also announced relaxations in the restrictions, and allowed the resumption of non-essential activities in a regulated manner.

