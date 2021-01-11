Vaccine Dispatch to Begin Today as Serum Institute Gets 'Covishield' Purchase Order from Centre, Each Jab to Cost Rs 220

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Sources told News18 that each dose will cost Rs 220 inclusive of taxes and 14 per cent GST. They said that vaccine transportation will begin shortly.

Sources, however, added that there is no clarity on the second dose yet. Health ministry is asking both the companies to give a certain quantity for free of cost, a source said.

"We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon," a senior SII official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The government has already announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16. The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech's indigenous "Covaxin" earlier this month.

