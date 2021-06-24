Vaccine Distribution Among States Transparent; Based on Population, Caseload: Centre

The Union Health Ministry stated on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations are allocated to states based on their population, caseload, utilisation efficiency, and wastage factors, dismissing media reports claiming non-transparent distribution of the vaccines. The charges of non-transparent vaccination distribution among states, according to the ministry, are “totally without any basis, and not properly informed."

It was clarified that the government continues to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to states and union territories in a transparent manner based on a state’s population, caseload, use efficiency, and wastage factors. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that India’s National COVID Vaccination Program is based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO recommendations, and worldwide best practices.

Based on methodical end-to-end planning, it is implemented through effective and efficient participation of states, UTs, and the general public. According to the statement, there have been various media allegations suggesting non-transparent allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states. The ministry said the “allegations are completely without any basis, and not fully informed".

It is clarified that the Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to states and UTs in a transparent manner, it stated. Information about the vaccine supply by the Government of India, consumption by the states and UTs, balance and unutilised vaccine doses available with them, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases made by Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums, the statement said.

