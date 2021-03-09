Vaccine Drive Could Stop Mid-way, Warns Rajasthan; Centre Says No Shortage of Doses

The Rajasthan government has claimed that the state will run out of anti-Covid vaccines by soon if the Centre does not urgently send more supplies. The pace of the vaccination drive has been slowed down with only those who need their second dose being given their shots.

Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Health Minister, reportedly sent an SOS message to the central government, asking it to restock the doses for the state. “We have vaccines for three days. If the vaccines don’t reach us… we asked for 60 lakh vaccines needed in March alone to continue the drive as is. If we don’t get vaccines, the drive could stop mid-way… If we don’t have the stock, how will the drive run?” Mr Sharma was quoted as saying.

The Union Health Ministry, however, has denied the state government’s claim and said there is no shortage of doses, adding that the Centre is closely monitoring vaccine supply in all states and Union territories.

In a statement, the ministry said, “There have been some reports suggesting impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of vaccine with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night.

The Central government is monitoring availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.”

Over 16,09,343 people had been vaccinated in Rajasthan by Saturday. In a drive that began on Monday, current and former Rajasthan MLAs were administered the vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly.

Rajasthan kicked off its second phase of vaccination on March 1 to inoculate people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities. Vaccination is being done free of cost at all government hospitals. Private hospitals are charging ₹250 for one dose.

(With inputs from Runjhun Sharma)