BMC Starts Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Units for HIV Patients, Sex Workers Among Others

With an aim to vaccinate people aged above 18 years as soon as possible against coronavirus infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday started four mobile Covid-19 vaccination units to inoculate HIV patients, commercial sex workers (CSWs), construction workers, migrant workers and street vendors at free of cost.

The initiative named ‘Vaccine on Wheels’ was supported by the American India Foundation to vaccinate those who are still left for inoculation. It was launched by additional municipal commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani. At least 50 street vendors and 25 CSWs were administered the Covid-19 jab on the first day.

Quoting a BMC official, Times of India reported, “BMC has prepared a list of such communities. For this, help was sought from the Mumbai district AIDS Control Society, street vendors unions and other NGOs. Each mobile unit will have one trained doctor, two nurses, two medical assistants and ambulance drivers. They will be provided with laptops and a WiFi facility so that they can register on the Cowin portal and issue certificates to beneficiaries. The number of such mobile centres will also be increased as required."

Mumbai on Monday reported 208 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest addition in a day after April last year, and three fatalities for the second time this month, a BMC official said. A total of 372 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 7,15,389, he said. Mumbai’s average recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent, PTI reported.

With new additions, Mumbai’s tally of Covid-19 infections and fatalities reached 7,37,724 and 15,954, respectively, he said. Mumbai has been reporting below 500 cases for the last 25 days.

