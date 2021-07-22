Vaccine Shortage Delays 6 Lakh Inoculation Target In Haryana’s Fatehabad District

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has temporarily been stopped in Fatehabad district of Haryana due to shortage of jabs. District health officials said that they had received a batch of 9000 doses a few days back, but it has already been exhausted and they are now left without vaccines while people throng vaccination centres in large numbers. The district administration had set a target of vaccinating 6 lakh people, but only 2.14 lakh beneficiaries have received their first shots till date. This means that not even 40 percent of the eligible residents have been inoculated with the first dose in the district.

People are returning without getting the jab from the vaccination centres across the district. District vaccination incharge Dr Sunita Sokhi said that the increased awareness about vaccines among the citizens have resulted in longer lines outside health centres. She added that more and more people want to get inoculated but the vaccine shortage has become a hurdle.

Dr Sunita, however, is still hopeful of achieving the target very soon. She claimed the district administration can reach the 6 lakh target within a month if the Haryana government and health department make the vaccines available to them.

She also informed that they have apprised the higher authorities about the situation, and the vaccines are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, even as the country is recovering from the effects of the devastating second Covid-19 wave, another surge is expected in late August. Experts have warned that vaccinating as many people as possible will help the country in tackling the predicted third wave.

In terms of vaccination, Haryana has administered 1.08 crore doses to its population till July 21. The 1.08 crore doses include 87.09 lakh people who have taken their first dose, while 21.18 lakh people are fully vaccinated. The state-administered 34,825 doses on Wednesday.

https://hindi.news18.com/news/haryana/fatehabad-corona-vaccination-slowed-down-in-fatehabad-vaccine-stock-finished-hrrm-3665768.html

https://www.mygov.in/covid-19/

