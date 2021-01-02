Vaccine Stock May Arrive in 3-4 Days in Gujarat, Says Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday said that the central government may possibly allocate the stock of Covid vaccines in the next three to four days to Gujarat and around 10 crore doses of Oxford University vaccine are ready with the vaccine maker.

Gujarat is covered in the first-phase vaccination drive to be carried out in January across the country.

Patel said, "Thanks to the farsighted leadership of PM Narendra Modi, under whose leadership meticulous planning has been done for rollout of vaccine, large scale vaccination will begin in the country including Gujarat. To the extent possible, the state government will not pass on the burden of vaccination expenses to the people."

"I want to assure the people that whatever possibly needs to be spent, the Gujarat government will spend it," added Patel.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that free vaccines will be provided across the nation in the first phase of the vaccination drive to most prioritised beneficiaries that include one crore health care workers and two crore frontline workers.