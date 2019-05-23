Vadakara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Vatakara):Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name INC K. Muraleedharan INC K. Muraleedharan LEADING

Vadakara Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 243768 49.09% K. Muraleedharan Leading CPI(M) 208734 42.04% P.Jayarajan BJP 36016 7.25% Adv.V.K.Sajeevan SDPI 2771 0.56% Musthafa Kommeri NOTA 1564 0.31% Nota NLBP 1370 0.28% Jatheesh.A.P IND 621 0.13% Santhosh Kumar IND 421 0.08% Muraleedharan.K Sandram IND 327 0.07% C.O.T. Nazeer IND 314 0.06% Jayarajan Pandaraparambil IND 272 0.05% Muraleedharan.K Kuttiyil Veedu CPI(ML)(R) 229 0.05% Advocate K.Sudhakaran IND 119 0.02% Aluva Aneesh

3. Vadakara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Vadakara is 94.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mullappally Ramachandran of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3,306 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mullappally Ramachandran of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 56,186 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.58% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vadakara was: Mullappally Ramachandran (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,61,168 men, 6,21,336 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Vadakara is: 11.5971 75.5904Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वडकरा, केरल (Hindi); বডাকারা, কেরল (Bengali); वडकरा, केरळ (Marathi); વડાકારા, કેરલા (Gujarati); வடகரை, கேரளா (Tamil); వట్కారా, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಡಕರ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വടകര, കേരള (Malayalam).