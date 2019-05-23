English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Vadakara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Vatakara):Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vadakara (വടകര) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vadakara (വടകര) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Vadakara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Vadakara is 94.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mullappally Ramachandran of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3,306 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mullappally Ramachandran of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 56,186 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.58% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vadakara was: Mullappally Ramachandran (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,61,168 men, 6,21,336 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vadakara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Vadakara is: 11.5971 75.5904
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वडकरा, केरल (Hindi); বডাকারা, কেরল (Bengali); वडकरा, केरळ (Marathi); વડાકારા, કેરલા (Gujarati); வடகரை, கேரளா (Tamil); వట్కారా, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಡಕರ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വടകര, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
K. Muraleedharan
INC
K. Muraleedharan
LEADING
In 2009, Mullappally Ramachandran of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 56,186 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
Vadakara Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
243768
49.09%
K. Muraleedharan
CPI(M)
208734
42.04%
P.Jayarajan
BJP
36016
7.25%
Adv.V.K.Sajeevan
SDPI
2771
0.56%
Musthafa Kommeri
NOTA
1564
0.31%
Nota
NLBP
1370
0.28%
Jatheesh.A.P
IND
621
0.13%
Santhosh Kumar
IND
421
0.08%
Muraleedharan.K Sandram
IND
327
0.07%
C.O.T. Nazeer
IND
314
0.06%
Jayarajan Pandaraparambil
IND
272
0.05%
Muraleedharan.K Kuttiyil Veedu
CPI(ML)(R)
229
0.05%
Advocate K.Sudhakaran
IND
119
0.02%
Aluva Aneesh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.58% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vadakara was: Mullappally Ramachandran (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,61,168 men, 6,21,336 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vadakara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Vadakara is: 11.5971 75.5904
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वडकरा, केरल (Hindi); বডাকারা, কেরল (Bengali); वडकरा, केरळ (Marathi); વડાકારા, કેરલા (Gujarati); வடகரை, கேரளா (Tamil); వట్కారా, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಡಕರ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വടകര, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results