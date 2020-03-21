Vadodara Man With Travel History to Sri Lanka Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Gujarat Cases Rise to 8
The man has been kept in isolation ward at the SSG Hospital in Vadodara, which is treating the coronavirus patients.
Representative image (AP)
Ahmedabad: A 52-year-old man with travel history to Sri Lanka tested positive of coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the number of such cases in the state to eight, officials said.
The new patient is a resident Vadodara, they said. "A man with travel history to Sri Lanka, tested positive for coronavirus. He was part of a group that had recently travelled to Sri Lanka," Vadodara collector Shalini Agarwal said.
"Another member of the same group, a woman, had tested positive on Friday," she said.
This is the third positive case in Vadodara and eighth in Gujarat, Agarwal added.
"The man has been kept in isolation ward at the SSG Hospital in Vadodara, which is treating the coronavirus patients," she said
Others, who travelled with them, have also been quarantined, she added.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 22-Year-Old Tested Positive for Coronavirus Shares How it All Started With a 'Dry Cough'
- Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan is Sticking to This Homemade Drink for Better Immunity
- Thai Hospitals are Deploying 'Ninja Robots' to Help with Coronavirus Battle
- Goodbye Suzuki Hayabusa; Here's Why the Dhoom Bike Was so Popular in India
- Top LaLiga Footballers to Battle it Out in Online Tournament Amid Coronavirus Lockdown