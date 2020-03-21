Vadodara Man With Travel History to Sri Lanka Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Gujarat Cases Rise to 8

Ahmedabad: A 52-year-old man with travel history to Sri Lanka tested positive of coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the number of such cases in the state to eight, officials said.

The new patient is a resident Vadodara, they said. "A man with travel history to Sri Lanka, tested positive for coronavirus. He was part of a group that had recently travelled to Sri Lanka," Vadodara collector Shalini Agarwal said.

"Another member of the same group, a woman, had tested positive on Friday," she said.

This is the third positive case in Vadodara and eighth in Gujarat, Agarwal added.

"The man has been kept in isolation ward at the SSG Hospital in Vadodara, which is treating the coronavirus patients," she said

Others, who travelled with them, have also been quarantined, she added.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.