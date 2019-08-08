Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Vadodara Rains: 22 Crocodiles Rescued After the Reptiles Ventured Into Residential Areas

These reptiles had ventured into residential areas and after water levels in the Vishwamitri river and its tributary Dhadhar, their homes, rose due to heavy rains and floodwaters entered the city and parts of the district last week.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vadodara Rains: 22 Crocodiles Rescued After the Reptiles Ventured Into Residential Areas
A view of flooded streets in the city following incessant monsoon rainfall, in Vadodara. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Vadodara: At least 22 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara city and district in the last one week, a Gujarat forest department official said on Thursday.

These reptiles had ventured into residential areas and after water levels in the Vishwamitri river and its tributary Dhadhar, their homes, rose due to heavy rains and floodwaters entered the city and parts of the district last week.

The Vishwamitri flows through the middle of the city and joins the Dhadhar river which passes through Vadodara district.

After the floodwaters receded, the forest department rescued the crocodiles and released them in the rivers.

"Fifteen crocodiles were rescued from several localities of the city on Wednesday and Thursday last," said Nidhi Dave, range forest officer, Vadodara.

Seven more crocodiles were rescued from the city as well as Wahgodiya and Padra towns and Itola village in Vadodara district in the last five days after water level there receded, she said.

One of them was rescued on Thursday from an artificial pond in Navlakhi Compound located in the middle of the city, Dave said.

Two more crocodiles have been spotted in the pond, she said, adding, "We are trying to rescue them too."

Talking to PTI, P M Patel, an engineer of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), said the civic body had dug up the pond last year to allow people to immerse Ganesh idols.

The pond, located near the Vishwamitri river, got filled to the brim during the last week's heavy rains.

Wildlife experts said the crocodiles may have entered the artificial pond during heavy rains.

The VMC will ensure the remaining crocodiles are rescued from the pond before the next month's Ganesh festival, the engineer said.

Kiran Patel, sarpanch of Itola, said three crocodiles were spotted in floodwaters in the village and one them has been rescued.

Volunteers of Vadodara-based Wildlife Rescue Trust are making efforts to catch the other two reptiles, he said.

It is believed the Vishwamitri and Dhadhar rivers are home to more than 250 crocodiles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram