Five Dead in Vadodara; Normal Life Thrown Out of Gear in Srinagar and Ludhiana After Heavy Rains
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), two columns of Army and fire brigade have been pressed into service to help stranded people.
People wade in floodwaters to board a rescue boat of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Gujarat state, in Vadodara. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: At least five people lost their lives and over 5,000 have been evacuated from Vadodara city and surrounding areas following heavy rains that lashed the region. Central Gujarat witnessed nearly 500 mm of rain in 24 hours till Thursday morning leading to waterlogging and flash floods.
Water from the overflowing Vishwamitri river entered several localities in the city after the torrential rains. Four labourers were killed on Thursday when a wall collapsed due to the heavy rain in Chhani area of Vadodara.
Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal has said rescue and evacuation operations are underway on war footing in the city. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), two columns of Army and fire brigade have been pressed into service to help stranded people.
#Floods2019 #NDRF #Evacuation #Rescue #PATIENTSfrom Rhythm Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat.#COMMITTED2HELP #NDRF4U@satyaprad1 @PIBHomeAffairs @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fdX3K1baqk— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 2, 2019
In Jammu and Kashmir, normal life was affected on Thursday as Srinagar witnessed heavy downpour leading to massive waterlogging. While the locals complained of major difficulties in commuting, the authorities said the situation was not very severe.
Meanwhile, incessant rains thrashed Ludhiana leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Several residential areas were swamped and vehicles broke down as they waded through flooded streets following heavy downpour.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for three consecutive days starting Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Goa, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People are Now Leaving 1-Star Ratings for Zomato after Religion Controversy
- Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR
- Google Has Temporarily Stopped Assistant Speech Data Transcriptions in The EU
- Smartphone Sales Projected to Decline 2.5 Percent Globally in 2019: Gartner
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him