Five Dead in Vadodara; Normal Life Thrown Out of Gear in Srinagar and Ludhiana After Heavy Rains

New Delhi: At least five people lost their lives and over 5,000 have been evacuated from Vadodara city and surrounding areas following heavy rains that lashed the region. Central Gujarat witnessed nearly 500 mm of rain in 24 hours till Thursday morning leading to waterlogging and flash floods.

Water from the overflowing Vishwamitri river entered several localities in the city after the torrential rains. Four labourers were killed on Thursday when a wall collapsed due to the heavy rain in Chhani area of Vadodara.

Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal has said rescue and evacuation operations are underway on war footing in the city. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), two columns of Army and fire brigade have been pressed into service to help stranded people.

In Jammu and Kashmir, normal life was affected on Thursday as Srinagar witnessed heavy downpour leading to massive waterlogging. While the locals complained of major difficulties in commuting, the authorities said the situation was not very severe.

Meanwhile, incessant rains thrashed Ludhiana leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Several residential areas were swamped and vehicles broke down as they waded through flooded streets following heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for three consecutive days starting Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Goa, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch.