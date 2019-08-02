Vadodara Cop Carries Baby Girl on His Head as He Treads Through Neck-deep Water
Police sub-inspector Govind Chavda rescued a one-and- half-year-old girl from Devipura locality near Vishwamitri railway station.
Image tweeted by ADGP Gujarat.
Vadodara: As torrential rain lashed Vadodara in central Gujarat, a policeman saved the life of a baby girl by carrying her on his head through neck-deep water in the wee hours of Thursday.
Police sub-inspector Govind Chavda rescued a one-and- half-year-old girl from Devipura locality near Vishwamitri railway station.
On learning about flooding of the locality, a police team rushed to the spot and requested people to move to safer places, he told PTI.
"I and other members of the team had to walk through flooded roads to reach Devipura. We tied a rope to a pole so that people could move by holding on to it as the water was neck-deep," he said.
"We learnt that a baby girl and her mother were trapped in a flooded house. I asked the woman to give us a plastic tub because it was difficult to place the girl on my arms safely," Chavda said.
"We put some clothes and a bed-sheet in the tub and put the child in it. I placed the tub on my head and walked through five feet-deep water for 1.5 km to take her to a safer place. The mother was also rescued," he said. The city received an unprecedented 499 mm of rain in
24 hours till 8 am on Thursday morning.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Sales Projected to Decline 2.5 Percent Globally in 2019: Gartner
- Cisco Accused of Selling Surveillance Software with Known Risks to US Government
- Google will Halt Making Transcripts of Speech Data in EU, For Now
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- This Woman’s Melodious Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Will Take You Back in Time