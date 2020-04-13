Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vaisakhi 2020: PM Modi Extends His Warm Wishes on the Harvest Festival

Five Sikhs who paid heed to the Guru’s call for fighting oppression would be eventually be known as the ‘Panj Pyare’ or ‘Beloved Five' and are considered to be the first people to have been initiated into the ‘Khalsa Panth’.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 13, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
Vaisakhi 2020: PM Modi Extends His Warm Wishes on the Harvest Festival
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Vaisakhi, which is being celebrated on April 13, is said to be one of the most important festivals for Sikhs. The day marks the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa community.

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’ or the ‘Order of Pure Ones’. Five Sikhs who paid heed to the Guru’s call for fighting oppression would be eventually be known as the ‘Panj Pyare’ or ‘Beloved Five' and are considered to be the first people to have been initiated into the ‘Khalsa Panth’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the greetings of the Vaisakhi 2020. In his tweet in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “I would like to extend my wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. May this festival bring more strength and happiness in people’s life”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the nation and wrote, “Greetings and good wishes to everyone on the occasion of Baisakhi. May this festival fill your life with good health, happiness and prosperity”.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, has shared warm wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi 2020.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to the microblogging site to wish the countrymen on the harvest festival.

