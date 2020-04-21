Vaishakh Amavasya 2020: Learn About Its Date, Time and Significance

New Delhi: Vaishakh Amavasya refers to the New Moon day in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. Amavasya is the day on which the lunar calendar begins. It is also called a New Moon day as the moon becomes invisible to the naked eye.

Vaishakh Amavasya in this year 2020 has pious significance as several rites and pujas are held on the day (tithi) of Amavasya. It is usually the first New Moon of the year according to Hindu Sarvari calendar.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2020: Date and time

It usually falls in the Gregorian month of April or May. The New Moon in this period is called Vaishakh Amavasya by the people of North India following the Hindi calendar.

For those who follow the Marathi, Telugu, Kannada or Gujarati calendar, April /May New Moon is called the Chaitra Amavasya, as it falls in the month of Chaitra according to these calendars.

This year, the tithi for Vaishakh Amavasya will begin at 5.35 am on April 22 and end at 7.55 am on April 23, 2020.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2020: Significance

On this day, the moon is not visible and the night is extra dark. Believers associate several religious activities with the day.

The Peepal tree is offered water in the day and lamps are lit in front of the Peepal trees in the evening.

The Vaishakh Amavasya is also celebrated as Shani Jayanti in certain states of India such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

According to beliefs, the day also marks a viable option for conducting Shraddh ceremony, or the ritual performed to pay homage to the ancestors.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube