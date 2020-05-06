Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Date Time and Significance

The full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha is considered to be very holy and auspicious.

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Time, Date

This year, the full moon day falls on May 7, 2020. The Vaishakh Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on Thursday. According to NASA, the full moon will be visible at 4:15 pm.

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishu is worshipped on this day. Devotes perform puja, light earthen pots and offer flowers to the idol. People belief that worshipping Lord Vishnu fulfils all desires.

Devotees also observe a day-long fast on Vaishakh Purnima.

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Puja Rituals

● First, devotees take a dip in the holy river Ganga.

● Devotees make their way to the temple and offer prayer to Lord Vishnu.

● It is believed that observing fast of this day is considered auspicious.

● According to belief, devotees chant the ‘Satyanarayana Katha’ while performing the puja.

● Prasadam is prepared and offered to the idol.

● As per Hindu belief, people also perform Satyanarayan Puja on this day.

● Later in the evening, devotees offer prayers to the God of Moon.

