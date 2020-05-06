Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Date Time and Significance

The Vaishakh Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on Thursday. According to NASA, the full moon will be visible at 4:15 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Date Time and Significance
Photo for representation. (PTI)

The full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha is considered to be very holy and auspicious.

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Time, Date

This year, the full moon day falls on May 7, 2020. The Vaishakh Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on Thursday. According to NASA, the full moon will be visible at 4:15 pm.

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishu is worshipped on this day. Devotes perform puja, light earthen pots and offer flowers to the idol. People belief that worshipping Lord Vishnu fulfils all desires.

Devotees also observe a day-long fast on Vaishakh Purnima.

Vaishakh Purnima 2020: Puja Rituals

● First, devotees take a dip in the holy river Ganga.

● Devotees make their way to the temple and offer prayer to Lord Vishnu.

● It is believed that observing fast of this day is considered auspicious.

● According to belief, devotees chant the ‘Satyanarayana Katha’ while performing the puja.

● Prasadam is prepared and offered to the idol.

● As per Hindu belief, people also perform Satyanarayan Puja on this day.

● Later in the evening, devotees offer prayers to the God of Moon.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,206,092

    +41,489*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,662,101

    +77,927*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,198,802

    +30,811*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,207

    +5,627*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres