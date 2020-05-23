Vaishno Devi Shrine Provides Sehri & Iftari to Quarantined Muslims During Ramadan at Its Katra Bhawan

While serving as a coronavirus quarantine centre since March, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine's Aashirwad Bhawan is providing 'sehri' and 'iftari' to about 500 Muslims isolated amid Ramadan.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief executive officer of the board said that staff had been working overnight to provide Sehri and Iftari to their Muslim brethren every morning and evening, a report by Hindustan Times states.

Amid the holy month of Ramadan, Kumar said, the Jammu and Kashmir government had been bringing back its residents from various Indian states, after which the Bhawan became a facility for isolation and has around 500 beds.

The CEO said that those who came to the centre were mostly labourers engaged in fasting due to Ramadan. Which is when it was decided to provide them sehri and iftari everyday, he said.

The migrant workers have arrived in Udhampur Town, J&K, from different states through the special Shramik trains.

Katra, where the Ashirwad Bhavan is located, is 40km away from there.

However, that's not all. Kumar said the shrine had also been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to other quarantine government facilities in Katra.

The shrine has so far spent about Rs 80 lakh supplying food to underprivileged sections in Katra's quarantine centres since March 20. About Rs 1.5 crore have been spent in Covid-19 by the board.

The report states that the facilities provided by the shrine board in Katra are maintained nicely. Devotees from around India choose them over hotels due to a myriad of factors - ranging from good food, cleanliness, and comfortable lodgings, a pilgrim said.

The shrine is famous and revered among Hindus and is also the second richest after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

