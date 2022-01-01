Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives on Twitter, adding that he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, Ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanandra Rai and taken stock of the situation. “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation,” he said.

The PM said Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia would be provided to the kin of those who had lost their lives in the incident, while Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured.

The stampede occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills. The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said. Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

“Six dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, total number of injured not confirmed either,” Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre had earlier told ANI.

Visuals from Vaishno Devi after the incident:

#UPDATE | Visuals from Naraina hospital where injured devotees have been taken for treatment after the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. pic.twitter.com/JIb7ZW8TJB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Hospital and police sources told PTI at least 20 people were injured in the stampede and were taken to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, and the condition of some of the injured was stated to be serious.

